NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, police responded after a car ran off the road on Interstate 80.

According to officials, the driver was traveling westbound on I-80 when they missed the exit onto the Ohio Turnpike.

The driver then tried to drive up the grass, which caused the car to blow a tire.

There were no injuries.