HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a rollover crash in Hubbard Township.

It’s on Wick Campbell Road near Bell Wick.

A neighbor called 911 just after 9 p.m. to report a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed in her front yard.

Wick Campbell Road is currently closed near the scene.