YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car ended up on its side after a crash in Youngstown Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 422 and Wirt Boulevard around 5 a.m.

The driver of the car that flipped said someone confused by the flashing traffic lights at the intersection hit his car.

No one was hurt and the intersection is now clear.

