Car rolled over in Vienna, road blocked in both directions

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A car accident between two vehicles occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening on Warren Sharon Road.

The road is blocked off in both directions.

The SUV was trying to make a left turn, but they did not have the right of way. An oncoming car smashed the SUV on its side, causing it to roll over.

It appears that someone was cut out.

Right now, it is unknown how many are injured and what hospital they have been sent to. The injuries are non life-threatening.

Cars are still on the road and the road is still closed.

Vienna police and fire crews are on the scene.

