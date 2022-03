POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – No injuries were reported after a driver went through a Poland Township business on Friday.

Witnesses said something went wrong, causing an elderly woman hit the gas instead of the brake. This sent the car through Ankle and Foot Care on US-224.

Further information on the crash hasn’t been released at this time.

This is the second time in just weeks that a car went into the building. It was still boarded up from the last crash.