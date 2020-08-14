Car pinned underneath truck in Springfield Twp. crash

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. on South Range Road near Unity Road

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car was stuck underneath a truck bed after a crash in Springfield Township on Friday morning.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. on South Range Road near Unity Road.

Police said the truck was backing out of the driveway, pulled back in and then backed out again (heading westbound) and T-boned the car traveling eastbound.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the truck was at fault for failing to yield, but police are not citing the driver.