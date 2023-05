YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a one car crash Friday night.

A Chevy Cruze was going west on Canfield Road when ran into a pole belonging to ATT&T and hit a bush, pinning it into a home.

A Youngstown Police officer says one person was here when they got here but that person says three others were in the car. Lutz towing was called to take the car away.

Police are not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor.