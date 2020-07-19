Car parade welcomes Lisbon boy home from hospital after being hit by motorcycle

Zayden Nenichka was greeted with a car parade Sunday for a welcome home and birthday party

Zayden at car parade encouraging his recovery.

WKBN

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A young boy in Leetonia was greeted with a car parade Sunday for a welcome home and birthday party.

Zayden Nenichka was struck by a motorcycle while he was riding his bike two months ago.

After spending months in the hospital, the community was there to welcome him home.

Family, friends and even his little league baseball team showed up to celebrate with Zayden, handing him gifts before heading on their way.

It made for a unique birthday, which left a smile on Zayden’s face.

“Happy,” Zayden said when asked how he felt about the celebration. “Really happy.”

A bike run is planned for August 15 in support of Zayden.

Planned stops are set for the event in Salem, East Palestine, Lisbon and others.

