Car parade drives by Youngstown woman’s home to celebrate her 100th birthday

Helene Salreno said she stays healthy by still working

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, a woman from Youngstown celebrated her 100th birthday with a parade of cars that drove around her house.

About 25 cars honked and waved to Helene Salreno while she was at her home on Old Furnace Road.

Many people said she is well known in the community. She used to own the Gran Lanes Bowling Alley and the Schenley Theatre with her late husband.

Salreno said the parade was a surprise.

“I’m in shock, absolutely shocked. I didn’t expect any of this but somebody is going to be in trouble,” she joked.

Salreno grew up in Campbell.

She said she stays healthy by still working.

