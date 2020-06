A driver nearly went over the Market St. Bridge in Youngstown Wednesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver nearly went over the Market St. Bridge in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

The driver was heading north on the bridge around 5 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up on a cement divider.

The man told police that another driver cut him off, causing him to crash.

No one was hurt.