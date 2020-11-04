Car hits ODOT worker directing traffic in Rogers

ROGERS. Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio Department of Transportation worker was hit in Columbiana County on Tuesday, according to ODOT spokesperson Matt Brunner.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, State Route 7 was closed early Tuesday evening because of a prior accident.
Some local traffic was allowed through, but when the worker attempted to stop a vehicle, the driver continued through the road closure, hitting the worker.
The worker was not hurt and no one was charged, according to the patrol.
