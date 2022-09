YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Youngstown.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Market Street and W. Warren Avenue.

A car hit the back end of a moving truck in front of a WRTA stop.

The identity and conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Traffic was moving around the crash.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.