Car lovers gather at Corvette and Steel Car Show in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Corvettes and steel cars took over the Greenwood Chevrolet parking lot in Austintown for the Corvette and Steel Car Show on Sunday.

“You asked me the question: What is the most special part? There are so many special parts,” said Mahoning Valley Corvette Club member Mickey Nuzzo.

He wasn’t just talking about special order car parts.

“It’s been part of my life for several years now. It’s something that as a young person, the desire has been there all my life,” Nuzzo said.

But car collecting is not a cheap hobby.

“When you get older and you could afford it a little bit and you have the time, then this is a good investment and a good way to spend time with a lot of good people with a lot of nice cars,” Nuzzo said.

The event featured classic Corvettes all the way up to 2021 models, and steel cars.

“In the old days, in the 50s, 60s, 40s going way back, it’s all been steel,” Nuzzo said. “In the old steel cars, the sound of the motor, the old V8s, the fumes – it’s all part of our life when we were younger because this is an older group that has steel cars.”

It brings back childhood memories for some – but others just love the drive.

“The power. The adrenaline rush you get when you drive them,” said car owner Chuck Farland.

One of the oldest Corvettes at the event was a first generation.

“It’s a 1954. I’m the second owner,” said Robert Blazer.

He still has the tires that were on the car when he bought it in the 80s.

“The early Corvettes – they were pretty crude, but it is what it is and it’s a wonderful car. There’s not wind up windows. It’s got side curtains as you can see in the trunk. They pop in and pop out. It leaks like a sieve. You don’t want to drive it in the rain,” Blazer said.