Car knocks over pole, causes outages in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a pole in Youngstown Saturday night, causing hundreds of outages in the south side.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Indianola Ave. between Gibson St. and Homestead Ave.

According to Youngstown Police, a car crashed into a pole, knocking it down. The car fled the scene before police arrived.

Power lines were also downed.

According to Ohio Edison, there are 26 outages in Youngstown as of 10:30 p.m., though it is unknown if all of them are connected to the accident.

Youngstown Fire Department and Ohio Edison are also on scene.

Indianola Ave. is blocked off while the scene was clear.

Officials on the scene are still investigating the cause of the crash.