AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver who hit a utility pole in Austintown Wednesday knocked the power out for dozens of customers.

The driver lost control on Kirk Road around 10:30 p.m. and sheered off the pole.

About 100 people in Austintown Township have no power. Most customers live around Kirk Road, just before Turner Road.

Service is expected to be restored by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not have information about the condition of the driver.

The crash is under investigation.