HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police were called to an accident on Erie Street at 1 a.m. Saturday.

A car hit a telephone pole and knocked down some power lines near VEC, Inc.

The vehicle ended up on its side in the middle of the road.

Hubbard Electric was called to repair the lines.

One person was inside at the time, but no further details were provided.