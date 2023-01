BRISTOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a car crashed into a pole in Bristol Township, closing a road Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to Route 45 at Housel Craft Road around 4:45 a.m. Wires are down in the area and the road is closed.

It is not known whether or not anyone was injured.

First Energy said that over a dozen Bristol Township residents are without power as of 5:42 a.m.

Troopers are still on scene.