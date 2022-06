(WKBN) — A frightening crash on a Columbiana County highway was caught on video.

The State Patrol gave us the video captured by a camera inside the cab of a tractor-trailer.

The SUV passes and then seconds later plows into an ODOT tractor pulling a grass mower. At the time, the tractor had its warning lights flashing.

The driver of the car, Harriet Cortez of Campbell, was cited.

Fortunately, no one was badly hurt.