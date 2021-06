FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A car struck a house early Saturday morning in Farrell.



It happened in the 600 block of Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The house did have structural damage.

A woman was trying to leave the house when she lost control at the wheel.

Crews at the scene called for a support team before trying to remove the car.

No charges were filed.