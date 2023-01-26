CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A police chase in Boardman has police looking for answers Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said this chase started just after 1 a.m. on South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman.

It ended on Aberdeen Avenue in Youngstown.

Troopers said the car was reported stolen on Tuesday. OSP said that two suspects ran from the scene after the car hit a house on the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue. The house has no damage.

Boardman Police searched the area with their K9 officers. The suspects were not found., The investigation is ongoing.

Boardman Police will now take over the investigation. They are still working to identify the two suspects. If you have any information, contact Boardman police.