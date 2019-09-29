Car hits group of people waiting in line at Johnston Township ice cream shop

Crash at Bacconi's Lickety Split in Johnston Township

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A two-vehicle crash caused minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a driver suffered from a medical emergency.

The incident happened at Bacconi’s Lickety Split in Johnston Township, where a group of people was waiting in line for ice cream.

After the driver had the medical emergency, his vehicle hit a parked car that slid into the group of pedestrians.

Although there were minor injuries, officials said no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cortland Fire Department responded to the scene.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.

