Car hauler cited in I-376 rollover crash in Lawrence County

A car hauler from Florida was cited in a crash on I-376 in Pulaski Township last week

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A car hauler from Florida was cited in a crash on I-376 in Pulaski Township last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Nikolai Krivosheev was traveling west on I-376 at about 2:20 a.m. on June 20 when he heard a loud noise and lost control of the semi.

Krivosheev hit an embankment and rolled over, loosing hit trailer that had three vehicles on it.

The trailer landed mostly in the median atop a wire barrier.

No one was hurt.

Krivosheev was cited for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.