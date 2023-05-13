HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Early Saturday morning, Hermitage police were called to a single-car crash on the Shenango Valley Freeway.

Reports state the driver was traveling eastbound on the Shenango Valley Freeway just before 2:30 a.m. when her vehicle drifted off the south berm of the highway as she approached the intersection at South Buhl Farm Drive, causing her to strike a utility pole and lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled sideways, overturned and became airborne before coming to rest, according to reports.

The driver wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, reports state, causing her to be partly thrown from the vehicle. EMS treated her injuries at the scene before taking her to the hospital for advanced care.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling twice the posted 40 mph speed limit when the crash occurred, according to reports. Traffic-related charges are pending.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.