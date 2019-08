It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Ravine Drive

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle went off the road, driving over bushes and hitting a house in Liberty Township.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Ravine Drive.

The vehicle has front-end damage as a result of the crash. The garage was also damaged.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what caused the crash.

No major injuries were reported.