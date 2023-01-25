VIENNA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A man was rescued from the roof of a car after it went into a pond in Vienna Township Wednesday.

It happened just after noon Wednesday off King Graves Road in Vienna near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Police say the driver lost control and went off the road, through the field and into a pond.

The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.

A rescue crew used a floatation device to get the driver out of the pond. Police Chief Bob Ludt says the driver wasn’t hurt.