YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to an area near a busy Youngstown exit after they found a car in a river Tuesday morning.

They were called to the 100 block of Salt Springs Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The car was reported by litter control.

Crews did not find a person inside or around the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated as a crash where the driver fled the scene.