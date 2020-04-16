Car flips several times in Youngstown, killing driver

Breaking News
The driver was thrown from the car while it was rolling and a neighbor said the vehicle almost hit him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has died after he was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Thursday in Youngstown.

The car was traveling north at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and it flipped several times on Overland Avenue, between West Myrtle Avenue and Garfield Street.

The driver was thrown from the car while it was rolling. A neighbor said the vehicle almost hit him. The wreckage was scattered for about a block.

An ambulance took the driver to the hospital immediately, but he later passed away.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

