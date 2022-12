GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — An elderly man is OK after an accident Saturday afternoon.

Girard Police say the driver was the only one in the vehicle when it went off the road and flipped over.

It happened on I-80 Eastbound around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the man was not seriously hurt and got checked out by paramedics at the scene.

It’s still unclear what caused the accident.