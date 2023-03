CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A car hit a trailer in Campbell, causing it to flip over Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Robinson Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Officers said the driver told them that their vision was obscured by the position of the bright sun, causing them to hit the trailer and flip over. The driver was headed east at the time.

Police said no serious injuries were reported, but individuals were taken to the hospital.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report