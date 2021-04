The cause is under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car that was set on fire about 12:10 a.m. Sunday next to a 22 E. Ravenwood Ave. home caught the side of the house on fire, reports said.

Crews called to the home found fire in the back of the car which spread to the side of the house, causing $5,000 damage.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation, but reports said the owner of the car told firefighters they suspect arson.