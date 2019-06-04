Car fire damages house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Cross is helping a Youngstown family after a car fire spread to their house.

Crews were called just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to a house on Cambridge Street where they found a car on fire in a driveway.

The fire was so intense it melted the siding of the house and caught an electric meter on fire.

Sparks from the meter caused a small fire on an inside wall of the house.

The power was turned off and the family had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was set at about $6,000 for the car and the house.