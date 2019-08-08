Traffic moving again after car fire on Route 11 in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is now moving on Route 11 after a car fire in Vienna.

Traffic was backed up for a short time Thursday morning because the fire department had to be called to put out the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, a woman was driving southbound on Route 11 when she felt some heat on the floorboards. She pulled over to find a fire under the hood of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Vienna police and Highway Patrol troopers were directing traffic, as well as Howland police.