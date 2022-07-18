LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are on the scene of an accident early Monday morning.
According to PSP, a driver veered off road into a front yard just before 2 a.m. on Slippery Rock Rd, near Airport Rd.
PSP is still on the scene investigating and there is no word yet on injuries.
A section of Slippery Rock Rd. is still closed for the accident as of 4:30 a.m.
First News is on the scene and will be posting updates as this story develops.
Jim Naples contributed to this report.