LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are on the scene of an accident early Monday morning.

According to PSP, a driver veered off road into a front yard just before 2 a.m. on Slippery Rock Rd, near Airport Rd.

PSP is still on the scene investigating and there is no word yet on injuries.

A section of Slippery Rock Rd. is still closed for the accident as of 4:30 a.m.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.