Car dealerships move online to stay open

Susie's Auto Corral says all paperwork is done online or through mail and that the cars are sanitized before a customer comes to get it

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Many car dealerships are closed right now because of COVID-19, but online car shopping hasn’t been affected in the same way.

Susan Mullen owns Susie’s Auto Corral in Lisbon.

She says her business has moved online and she is even using Facetime to reach customers interested in the cars on her lot.

“The internet has been my savior in this virus situation because you don’t have to be open. You can actually use the internet as your business,” Mullen said.

She says that all paperwork is done online or through mail and that the cars are sanitized before a customer comes to get it.