Car damages outside wall at PNC Bank in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – PNC Bank in Hubbard has some work to do after a car hit the building Wednesday morning.

It happened just 20 minutes before the bank opened at the location on West Liberty Street.

According to the investigating police officer, the car ran a stop sign at Bentley and Liberty streets around 8:40 a.m., careening across Liberty Street an into the PNC Bank building, near the drive-thrus.

About two dozen bricks were knocked loose from the outside walls. There was a small hole inside of the building, police say.

The driver and a passenger appeared to be OK, but they were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The bank opened on time at 9 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.