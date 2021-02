Reports said the homeowner told police someone in a passing car fired several shots at her home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a car was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday on Youngstown’s north side.

Officers were called about 12:40 a.m. to the first block of New York Avenue for gunfire, and when they got there, a woman said someone in a passing car fired several shots at her home.

Police found five bullet holes in the front of her car, reports said, which was parked in the drive.

No one was injured.