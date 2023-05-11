YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after a Mercedes was damaged late Wednesday by gunfire on the West Side.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. for a report of gunfire in the single-digit block of North Glenellen Avenue. They found a Mercedes parked in front of a home that had 11 bullet holes, reports said.

The woman who reports said was driving the car told police she went to a restaurant on nearby Mahoning Avenue but couldn’t find a place to park, so she parked on North Glenellen Avenue. She later walked across Mahoning Avenue to a bar and came outside when she heard the gunshots.

Police found eight 9mm shell casings and a single .40-caliber shell casing in the street on North Glenellen Avenue, reports said.