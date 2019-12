HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An SUV veered off the road and into woods along Route 82 in Howland Wednesday.

The accident happened about 7:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 82, near Route 46.

Troopers say a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical condition and crashed into a highway divider before going off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

We don’t know yet the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Traffic was delayed for a short time as crews cleared the accident.