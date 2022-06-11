YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed through an apartment building in Youngstown Saturday morning.

It happened at the Brandywine Apartments in the 3200 block of Canfield Rd. around 11 a.m.

No one was hurt, except the driver who is being checked out at the hospital.

Police at the scene said the driver said his brakes failed, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A resident said the room that the car crashed through is used for storage, and luckily, no one was inside.

Get the latest breaking news sent right to your inbox. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the building.