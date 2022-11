LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle left the scene before their arrival.

The vehicle was severely damaged, but it’s unknown if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this story.