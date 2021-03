The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Logan Way and Gypsy Lane

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

Youngstown police said the woman who was driving the car was upset but OK and that no one was transported to the hospital.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.