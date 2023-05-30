WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house in Warren is only being held up by the car that crashed into it early Tuesday morning, according to Warren Police.

Police say around 12:00 a.m., they were called to the 1500 block of Todd Ave. NW for a car into a house.

On scene, officers had to help remove two people who were trapped inside the car. Their injuries are unknown.

Warren Police say the crash caused a major gas leak. The gas company was called to the scene to assist.

Crews are expected to be on scene for several hours to help stabilize the house and remove the car.

This is still a developing story. Stay with us for updates.