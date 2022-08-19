WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren Police Department was called after a car crashed into a building Friday morning.

Officers were called to a location near the Route 422 and Adelaide Avenue Southeast intersection around 2 a.m.

A WKBN staff member on scene said that there is a large hole in the side of the building.

Police did not provide any further details on whether or not there were injuries. Police also did not say anything about the cause of the crash.

Police have since left the scene.

Johnny Chechitelli contributed to this report.