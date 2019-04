Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - About 24 First Energy customers on Youngstown's south side lost power early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The accident happened just after midnight in the area of Gibson Street and Indianola Avenue.

Youngstown police say no one was hurt, but the crash sheared a pole and took down wires.

Power was restored to the area by 4 a.m.