VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles were involved in a crash along Route 11 in Vienna Township Tuesday.

It happened just after noon in the northbound lanes just north of King Graves Road.

Firefighters at the scene said a driver was heading south on Route 11 when they reached for something on the passenger side, lost control and crossed the median into the northbound lanes. Then, they hit another vehicle’s bumper and went airborne, crashing into the woods.

Bother drivers were evaluated by EMS and released at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.