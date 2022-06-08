SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a Salem business on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

The driver crashed into the building of Maurice’s, a branch of a woman’s clothing chain at 2789 E. State Street.

The car is lodged in the building and as of 2:30 p.m., a tow truck was working to remove it.

A fire chief on the scene reports an elderly woman was driving the car and may have been confused.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.