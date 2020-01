The driver of the car was taken to the hospital

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car flipped into the Putt-Putt course at the Creekside Golf Dome early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Tire tracks led from North State Street, through the parking lot, over the gate and on to the course.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Girard police are investigating the crash.