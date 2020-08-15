Car crashes into pole in Warren Twp.

Local News

The woman driving is in stable condition and did not need to go to the hospital

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car vs pole accident in Warren Twp.

WKBN

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a pole in Warren Township Saturday evening.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. on Burnett Street.

According to police, the car came around the corner too quickly, scraped off a tree and crashed into a pole, which is still standing.

The woman driving is in stable condition and did not need to go to the hospital.

Both Warren Twp. police and fire departments were on scene.

The road was closed just under an hour while crews cleaned up the scene, but just before 7:30 p.m., the road was reopened.

Charges are pending for a possible OVI.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award