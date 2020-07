WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday in Warre, causing a power outage in the nearby neighborhood.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue.

Between 100 and 500 customers are impacted, according to First Energy.

We have a news crew headed to the area. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.