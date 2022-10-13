NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department responded to a local Burger King restaurant after a car crashed through a window.

Officers responded to the Niles location on Youngstown-Warren Road.

Police said that there were no injuries. Officers said EMTS believe that the 39-year-old driver who was from Niles had a medical episode.

The restaurant is temporarily closed. The drive-thru will likely reopen Thursday. The lobby will be closed for cleanup.